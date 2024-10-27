Modera Wealth Management LLC Purchases 902 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 101,219 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $17,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 13.2% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 267,394 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $45,564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,274 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Oracle by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,816 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden grew its holdings in Oracle by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 416,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $70,972,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Oracle by 2.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 317,183 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $53,521,000 after buying an additional 7,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.8% in the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 8,810 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,042,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,889 shares in the company, valued at $7,076,685. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:ORCL opened at $173.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $478.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $99.26 and a twelve month high of $178.61.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Melius raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.52.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

