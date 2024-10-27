Modera Wealth Management LLC Sells 22,303 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Modera Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 763,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,303 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $82,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000.
IJS opened at $105.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.83. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $81.81 and a one year high of $111.05.
iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
