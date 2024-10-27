Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) PT Lowered to $74.00

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Piper Sandler from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.35.

Shares of Mondelez International stock opened at $69.23 on Wednesday. Mondelez International has a 12-month low of $64.18 and a 12-month high of $77.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average is $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $92.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,686,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $4,528,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,690,000. M&G Plc bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter valued at $12,010,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 60,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after buying an additional 15,746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

