Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.00. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 61,230 shares.

Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.

Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monroe Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Monroe Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 277.78%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 73.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 134.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period.

Monroe Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.

