Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Monroe Capital Co. (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.63 and traded as high as $8.00. Monroe Capital shares last traded at $7.97, with a volume of 61,230 shares.
Monroe Capital Stock Up 0.6 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 3.38.
Monroe Capital (NASDAQ:MRCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $15.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.10 million. Monroe Capital had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monroe Capital Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Monroe Capital
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRCC. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its stake in Monroe Capital by 73.3% during the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 26,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Monroe Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 134,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monroe Capital by 3.5% during the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 10.3% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 40,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monroe Capital by 134.5% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 27,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 15,902 shares during the period.
Monroe Capital Company Profile
Monroe Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in customized financing solutions in senior, unitranche and junior secured debt, subordinated debt financing and to a lesser extent, unsecured debt and equity, including equity co-investments in preferred and common stock and warrants.
