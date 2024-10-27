Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Has $7.49 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 4.4% of Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 579.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,588,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,103 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6,282.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 365,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,399,000 after acquiring an additional 360,192 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,104,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,223,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,528,000 after acquiring an additional 228,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,226,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,649,000 after acquiring an additional 153,146 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VYM traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $128.43. 716,113 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,453. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.23. The stock has a market cap of $58.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $131.85.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

