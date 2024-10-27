Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC Sells 104 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $38,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 75.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $208.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,088,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,908,814. The firm has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.03. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $174.88 and a one year high of $222.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.44.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 52.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $233.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Friday. Baird R W cut shares of Honeywell International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $223.73.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

