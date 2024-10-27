Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Volume Hits $4.25 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 26th. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $143.57 million and approximately $4.25 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.41 or 0.00037929 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00006321 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.70 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00006494 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001847 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,143,023,674 coins and its circulating supply is 914,772,308 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.