Motiv8 Investments LLC Acquires 577 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4,140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

ABBV stock traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $187.85. 4,017,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,287,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $194.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.85 and a 1-year high of $199.95. The company has a market cap of $331.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.63.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $14.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 203.66% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 183.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 66,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.52, for a total value of $12,403,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 446,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,299,645.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AbbVie from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair upgraded AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.39.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Further Reading

