Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $9.52 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Motiv8 Investments LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,830 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January comprises about 6.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $9,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crown Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 32,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 49.1% during the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 7.6% during the first quarter. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

PJAN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.51. 25,637 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $40.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

