Motiv8 Investments LLC Has $938,000 Stock Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,049 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 89,137.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,185,067 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,059,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,739 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB bought a new position in ServiceNow during the 1st quarter worth about $897,908,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,450,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,066,715,000 after purchasing an additional 331,797 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at about $218,786,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 233.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $295,198,000 after purchasing an additional 271,073 shares in the last quarter. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total value of $326,510.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $924.96, for a total transaction of $326,510.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,799,853.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $779.81, for a total transaction of $1,510,491.97. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,252,800.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,467 shares of company stock valued at $4,450,447. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE:NOW traded down $5.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $950.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,494,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $195.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.94, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $548.44 and a twelve month high of $979.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $885.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $797.46.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $900.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $850.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $900.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $970.33.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

