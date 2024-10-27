Motiv8 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $83.30.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

