Motiv8 Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Motiv8 Investments LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Motiv8 Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WestEnd Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.0% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.42. The company had a trading volume of 2,453,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,050,041. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.80 and a 52 week high of $83.30.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.