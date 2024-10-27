Motiv8 Investments LLC Sells 140 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Motiv8 Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 833.3% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth about $69,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000.

Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.72. 185,884 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,425. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $97.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

