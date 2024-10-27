Mr. Cooper Group’s (COOP) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $115.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.66 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $10.30 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.17 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $3.38 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $3.59 EPS.

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Mr. Cooper Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mr. Cooper Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.00.

Shares of NASDAQ COOP opened at $88.52 on Thursday. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $54.07 and a fifty-two week high of $97.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.98 and a 200-day moving average of $86.02.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company had revenue of $616.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOP. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC increased its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 21,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 6.9% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the first quarter worth about $949,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $365,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

