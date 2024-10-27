Mulberry Group (LON:MUL) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Mulberry Group plc (LON:MUL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 113.97 ($1.48) and traded as high as GBX 120 ($1.56). Mulberry Group shares last traded at GBX 120 ($1.56), with a volume of 23,115 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £71.59 million, a P/E ratio of -203.39, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 746.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 117.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 113.97.

Mulberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fashion accessories and clothing in the United Kingdom, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers briefcases, messenger bags, and backpacks; wallets, and purses and pouches; sunglasses, scarves, gloves and hats, belts, cufflinks, keyrings, and shoes; jewelry, organisers, leather care, and care products; gifts; and luggage, holdalls, bag, and other travel accessories for men and women, as well as ready-to-wear and eyewear products.

