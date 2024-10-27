Myria (MYRIA) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.61 Million

Myria (MYRIA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 26th. Myria has a market cap of $3.56 million and approximately $1.61 million worth of Myria was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Myria token can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Myria has traded down 18.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Myria

Myria’s launch date was April 6th, 2023. Myria’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,610,000,000 tokens. The official website for Myria is myria.com. Myria’s official Twitter account is @myria.

Myria Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Myria (MYRIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Myria has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 23,766,730,812 in circulation. The last known price of Myria is 0.00219086 USD and is down -7.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 52 active market(s) with $1,943,865.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://myria.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Myria directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Myria should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Myria using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

