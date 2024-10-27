Nano Trading Down 10.3% Over Last Week (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 27th. One Nano coin can now be bought for about $0.80 or 0.00001194 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market cap of $106.63 million and $1.03 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Nano has traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67,013.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.10 or 0.00517950 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00009130 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $69.22 or 0.00103289 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.71 or 0.00239825 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.07 or 0.00026970 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00023451 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.36 or 0.00067685 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Nano

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

