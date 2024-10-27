Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Free Report) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and traded as high as $0.06. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.06, with a volume of 79,091 shares trading hands.
Nascent Biotech Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average of $0.07.
About Nascent Biotech
Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.
