National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Boosts Stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 260.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,712,000 shares during the period. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF accounts for 4.3% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $476,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ QQQM opened at $203.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.13. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

