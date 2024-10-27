National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives Sells 228,000 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,686,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,000 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up about 6.8% of National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $760,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.54 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $268.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

