NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.10-2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $808.69 million. NetScout Systems also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.100-2.300 EPS.

NTCT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NetScout Systems in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Shares of NTCT opened at $20.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $24.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 0.58.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 74.02%. The firm had revenue of $191.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.84 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NetScout Systems will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NetScout Systems news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total transaction of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,041.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Downing sold 4,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $84,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 131,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,631,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $391,205.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 78,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,601,041.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,952 shares of company stock worth $598,411 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.59% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

