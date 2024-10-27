Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH – Free Report) by 9.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 77,427 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,895 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 53.9% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 73.0% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 62,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 26,569 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 4.9% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 244,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 11,485 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the second quarter valued at $91,000.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBH opened at $10.85 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $11.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.0542 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

