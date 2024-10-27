New World Advisors LLC Acquires 309 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New World Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 31.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 69.8% during the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 1,241 shares of the software company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, Chapin Davis Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 456 shares of the software company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $483.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,426,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,407. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.97 and a fifty-two week high of $638.25. The company has a market capitalization of $214.48 billion, a PE ratio of 43.46, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $530.03 and its 200-day moving average is $515.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 12th. The software company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.53 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 42.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total transaction of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Adobe news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.58, for a total transaction of $13,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,700 shares in the company, valued at $186,569,166. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.82, for a total value of $786,144.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,675,744.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,030 shares of company stock worth $17,176,005 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.40.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

