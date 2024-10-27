New World Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,460 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth about $34,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 66.7% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

DVN stock traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.19. The company had a trading volume of 9,322,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,281,782. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 29.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Devon Energy from $64.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.53.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

