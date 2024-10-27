New World Advisors LLC Sells 1,500 Shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

New World Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Y.D. More Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 164.4% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,764,295,688.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on NDAQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Nasdaq from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

NDAQ traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,230,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,896,922. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.70. The firm has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Nasdaq, Inc. has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 55.17%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

