New World Advisors LLC Sells 65 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New World Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,225 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 507.7% during the first quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 79 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 3.9% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accenture by 8.4% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 17.3% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

ACN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $350.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. TD Cowen raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $377.00 to $389.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.18.

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.97, for a total transaction of $1,757,357.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,430.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.97, for a total value of $1,757,357.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 22,976 shares in the company, valued at $8,500,430.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 5,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,899,689.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,490,266.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,971 shares of company stock valued at $9,330,113 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN stock traded down $3.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $360.80. 2,129,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,722,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $278.69 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $350.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $322.94.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 54.21%.

Accenture declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

