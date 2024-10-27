Niza Global Hits One Day Trading Volume of $361,510.20 (NIZA)

Niza Global (NIZA) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 26th. During the last seven days, Niza Global has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Niza Global token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Niza Global has a market cap of $35,225.90 and $361,510.20 worth of Niza Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Niza Global Profile

Niza Global was first traded on October 2nd, 2023. Niza Global’s total supply is 7,699,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Niza Global is niza.io. Niza Global’s official Twitter account is @nizacoin.

Niza Global Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Niza Global (NIZA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Niza Global has a current supply of 7,699,999,954 with 7,250,599,954 in circulation. The last known price of Niza Global is 0.0001272 USD and is down -17.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $192,835.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://niza.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niza Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niza Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Niza Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

