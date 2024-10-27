NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Buys 6,913 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY opened at $133.65 on Friday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $133.75 and its 200 day moving average is $126.76.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were paid a $1.5496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

