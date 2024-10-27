NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the second quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $45.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.07. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.40 and a fifty-two week high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

