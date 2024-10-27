NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,634 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $6,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 2,830.0% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 190.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock opened at $132.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.29. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.63 and a 1-year high of $136.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $116,947.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CBRE Group news, COO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $116,947.86. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,019.14. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,839,047. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CBRE shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.83.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Further Reading

