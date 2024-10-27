NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 2,748 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,448 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 2,748 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $2,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EOG Resources in the second quarter worth about $30,000. 89.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $167.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on EOG Resources from $139.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at $9,615,375. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total transaction of $1,429,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,615,375. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $816,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,892 shares in the company, valued at $7,648,035.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,537 shares of company stock worth $2,751,612. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of EOG Resources stock opened at $123.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.12. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.67. The company has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.28.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy exploration company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.07 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.42% and a net margin of 30.33%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 28.11%.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

