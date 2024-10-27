NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Sells 421 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 118,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,864,000 after purchasing an additional 20,154 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BayBridge Capital Group LLC now owns 77,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,476,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,460,000. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.80 and a 12-month high of $83.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2883 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

