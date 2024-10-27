NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Takes $3.28 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 48,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,280,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $308,840,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 350.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,223,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,168 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $82,572,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares in the last quarter.

SPLG stock opened at $68.11 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $48.13 and a 1-year high of $68.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average is $64.07. The firm has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

