NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in October

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 56,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,608. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

