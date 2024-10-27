NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Short Interest Down 96.0% in October

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,900 shares, a drop of 96.0% from the September 30th total of 451,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NBY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.55. 56,177 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 952,608. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $12.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.82.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 146.20% and a negative net margin of 79.70%. The business had revenue of $2.40 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops and sells eyecare and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; Avenova Eye Health Support antioxidant-rich oral supplements; Avenova Lubricating Eye Drops for instant relief; NovaWipes by Avenova; Avenova WarmEye Compress to soothe the eyes; and the i-Chek by Avenova to monitor physical eyelid health.

