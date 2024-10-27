Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 54.7% in October

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 606,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance
NVOS remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. 462,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,436. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Novo Integrated Sciences
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/21- 10/25
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.