Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Short Interest Down 54.7% in October

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 274,900 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 30th total of 606,600 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 437,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Performance

NVOS remained flat at $0.22 on Friday. 462,921 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,593,436. Novo Integrated Sciences has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides multidisciplinary primary care and related wellness products and services in Canada. It operates through two segments, Healthcare Services and Product Sales. The company offers physiotherapy, chiropractic care, manual/manipulative therapy, occupational therapy, eldercare, massage therapy, acupuncture and functional dry needling, chiropody, stroke and traumatic brain injury/neurological rehabilitation, kinesiology, vestibular therapy, concussion management and baseline testing, trauma sensitive yoga and meditation for concussion-acquired brain injury and occupational stress-PTSD, women’s pelvic health program, sports medicine therapy, assistive devices, dietitian, holistic nutrition, fall prevention education, sports team conditioning program, and private personal training services.

