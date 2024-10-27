NULS Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $898,033.36 (NULS)

NULS (NULS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NULS coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges. NULS has a market capitalization of $33.69 million and approximately $898,033.36 worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Coin Profile

NULS’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 129,380,914 coins and its circulating supply is 110,291,449 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official message board is nuls.medium.com.

NULS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

