OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Has $348,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2,942.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 235.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.33. The company had a trading volume of 5,241,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,945,132. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.41. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.17.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

