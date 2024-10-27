OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the quarter. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 343.6% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IYW stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, reaching $155.39. 1,856,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,205. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $100.84 and a 1-year high of $158.97. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.71.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

