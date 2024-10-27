OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up 1.9% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,994,463. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $289.70. The firm has a market cap of $428.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $279.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

