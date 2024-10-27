OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. Trims Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,201 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the last quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the second quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,472,000 after acquiring an additional 581,689 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJR stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $114.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,472,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,833. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.84. The company has a market cap of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

