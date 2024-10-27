Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 64,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,565 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $6,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 562 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.29, for a total value of $421,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,053.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.17, for a total transaction of $297,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,524,738.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $118.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Up 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $100.52 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.58 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $19.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.