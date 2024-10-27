Oppenheimer Raises Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Price Target to $86.00

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by Oppenheimer from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

NDAQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.47.

Shares of NDAQ stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.70. Nasdaq has a one year low of $47.56 and a one year high of $75.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 15.45%. Nasdaq’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Seller Lp Argus sold 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $2,764,295,688.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,804,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,295,688.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDAQ. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,498,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nasdaq by 18.0% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 196.5% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,010,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,793,000 after acquiring an additional 670,024 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 9.6% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Applied Capital LLC FL boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Applied Capital LLC FL now owns 32,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

