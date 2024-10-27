OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) recently disclosed a presentation outlining the unaudited results of operations for the period concluded on September 30, 2024. The document was released by the company on October 24, 2024, shedding light on various aspects of its financial performance.

The presentation, which provides insights into the financial standing and operational performance of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., aims to offer stakeholders a comprehensive view of the company’s progress for the specified period.

In adherence to the regulations, the company has made this information public through a Form 8-K filing. As part of this filing, OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. submitted the relevant presentation for the period ending September 30, 2024, with an accompanying interactive data file.

It’s important to note that the material contained within this report and its exhibits are not considered as “filed” for the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. This content, including the exhibits, is not to be treated as subject to the liabilities of Section 18 of the Exchange Act, nor is it to be incorporated by reference into any registration statement or other documents under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act, except if explicitly referenced in such filings.

On behalf of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc., the report was officially signed by Moishe Gubin, the Chairman of the Board of Directors, on October 24, 2024, complying with the requisite signatures mandated by the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

This disclosure comes as part of the company’s commitment to maintaining transparency with its investors and the public regarding its financial performance and operational status.

The financial community and investors are encouraged to review the presentation and associated disclosures for a more comprehensive understanding of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.’s recent financial performance.

For more detailed insights and specific financial data, interested parties can access the complete Form 8-K filing on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s website or through OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.’s investor relations portal.

This news article is based on the official Form 8-K filing submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission on October 24, 2024, by OptimumBank Holdings, Inc.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

