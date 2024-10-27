Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in October

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Orca Energy Group Stock Performance
Orca Energy Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.
About Orca Energy Group
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Orca Energy Group
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Real Estate Sector Outperforms: 3 Stocks to Gain Exposure
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Lam Research Proves Analysts Wrong with a Strong Earnings Report
- Why Are These Companies Considered Blue Chips?
- PureCycle: Up 250% in 2024 – Is This Materials Stock Still a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Orca Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orca Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.