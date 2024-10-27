Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF) Short Interest Down 97.9% in October

Orca Energy Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ORXGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 97.9% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Orca Energy Group Stock Performance

Orca Energy Group stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. Orca Energy Group has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $3.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.63.

About Orca Energy Group

Orca Energy Group Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and supply of petroleum and natural gas to the power and industrial sectors in Tanzania. It principal asset is the Songo Songo block comprising an area of approximately 41,630 acres located to the south of Dar Es Salaam. The company was formerly known as Orca Exploration Group Inc and changed its name to Orca Energy Group Inc in July 2020.

