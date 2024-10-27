Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 147.8% in the third quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $265.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.65. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

