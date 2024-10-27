Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 4,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $127.07 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $128.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were issued a $0.4387 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

