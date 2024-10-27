OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $344.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 8.33%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. OSI Systems updated its FY25 guidance to $9.00-9.30 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 9.000-9.300 EPS.

OSI Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSIS opened at $134.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.08. OSI Systems has a 52-week low of $103.04 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $145.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.44.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a report on Monday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,523,062.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total transaction of $2,898,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares in the company, valued at $66,523,062.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total transaction of $160,559.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,568.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,107 shares of company stock valued at $3,474,189. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.