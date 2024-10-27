Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 72.7% in the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $255.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $232.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $209.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.33.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,566 shares of company stock worth $4,420,137 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of MMC opened at $221.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.02 and a 52 week high of $232.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $225.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.02. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.15%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

