Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 688 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 688 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 56.3% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,966 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the last quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burford Brothers Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $231,000. HWG Holdings LP grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 128.8% during the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 17,890 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 541,213 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,755,000 after purchasing an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $29.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $13.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on EPD shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.73.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

