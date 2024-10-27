Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Short Interest Update

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 162,600 shares, a growth of 850.9% from the September 30th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ PTNQ traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,883. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.08. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $60.27 and a 1 year high of $74.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Resource Council lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 41.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 18,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 146.9% during the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 9,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 47,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter.

About Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

