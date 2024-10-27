Pantheon International (LON:PIN) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Pantheon International PLC (LON:PIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 318.83 ($4.14) and traded as high as GBX 322 ($4.18). Pantheon International shares last traded at GBX 318.50 ($4.14), with a volume of 1,825,128 shares traded.

Pantheon International Stock Down 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 5,308.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 37.81 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 319.29 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 318.72.

Get Pantheon International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pantheon International

In other news, insider John Burgess acquired 50,003 shares of Pantheon International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 306 ($3.97) per share, with a total value of £153,009.18 ($198,661.62). Insiders have bought 723,062 shares of company stock valued at $232,050,254 in the last 90 days. 10.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pantheon International Company Profile

Pantheon International PLC specializes in fund of fund investments. For fund of fund investments, it seeks to invest in private equity, buyout, venture, growth, secondary investment funds, and special situations funds globally. Within private equity, it invests in late stage buyouts to early stage technology funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.